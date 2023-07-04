84°
Iberville jail trusty escaped Tuesday morning
PLAQUEMINE - A man serving time on child pornography charges escaped from Iberville Parish jail early Tuesday and drove away in a decommissioned, unmarked sheriff's car.
Timothy Billiot, 55, appears to have left the jail around 6 a.m., Sheriff Brett Stassi said when asked about the escape.
Billiot is a state prison inmate and a trusty at the jail, Stassi said. The unmarked sheriff's car was a spare that no longer has emergency lights.
State records indicate Billiot is serving seven years after being convicted of possession of child pornography.
Stassi said that when Billiot is caught, he will be charged with simple escape and theft of a motor vehicle.
