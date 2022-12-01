60°
Iberville High School, Elementary School to dismiss early Thursday due to water leak on campus

By: WBRZ Staff

IBERVILLE - Iberville Elementary School and Iberville High School will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. Thursday due to a water leak on campus, according to officials. 

"Due to a major water leak at our North Iberville campuses, both schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.," a post from the Iberville Parish School System read. "Please check our social media page for updates."

It was unclear whether schools would return to normal operations on Friday. 

