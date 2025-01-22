Iberville government requests essential water use only

IBERVILLE - The Iberville Parish government is requesting residents use water only when it is essential to help alleviate an increased demand.

The government said that to ensure water is available for everyone, stop dripping your faucets during the day - you can resume dripping them when the temperatures drop again in the evening! - and to only use water when necessary.

Limiting water use can prevent a boil advisory from being issues and ensuring any first responders have access to water if they need to respond to an emergency.