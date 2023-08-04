97°
Iberville deputies warn of 'green dot card' bond scam

2 hours 16 minutes 17 seconds ago Friday, August 04 2023 Aug 4, 2023 August 04, 2023 11:12 AM August 04, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

IBERVILLE PARISH - Deputies are warning people about a scam circulating that aims to take advantage of inmates' families. 

According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, scammers are calling the inmates' families, using IPSO employee names, and telling people to post bail using a green dot card. Deputies said bond cannot be posted using a green dot card and the sheriff's office does not reach out to family members to request they post bond. 

The IPSO said that if you are contacted by one of these scammers, call the sheriff's office for accurate bond posting procedures. 

