Iberville, Ascension parishes and Zachary School District teachers finalists for New Teacher of the Year
BATON ROUGE - Teachers from Iberville Parish, Ascension Parish and the Zachary Community School District are amongst the finalists for Louisiana's New Teacher of the Year.
Ashlie Duplessis, an English teacher at Bluff Ridge Primary, Olivia Landry, a social studies teacher at MSA West Academy and Baxton Michel, a math teacher at Zachary High School, all finished as finalists for the Louisiana New Teacher of the Year award.
The winner will be named this Saturday. Here's the full list of names provided by the Louisiana Department of Education:
Trey Porchay, Jackson Parish
Morgan Toups, Lafayette Parish
Olivia Landry, Iberville Parish
Ashlie Duplessis, Ascension Parish
Tiffany Pfeifer, Calcasieu Parish
Austin Devine, Bossier Parish
William Foley III, Rapides Parish
Sami Valentine, Ouachita Parish
