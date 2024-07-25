83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Iberville, Ascension parishes and Zachary School District teachers finalists for New Teacher of the Year

2 hours 45 minutes 15 seconds ago Thursday, July 25 2024 Jul 25, 2024 July 25, 2024 2:35 PM July 25, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Teachers from Iberville Parish, Ascension Parish and the Zachary Community School District are amongst the finalists for Louisiana's New Teacher of the Year.

Ashlie Duplessis, an English teacher at Bluff Ridge Primary, Olivia Landry, a social studies teacher at MSA West Academy and Baxton Michel, a math teacher at Zachary High School, all finished as finalists for the Louisiana New Teacher of the Year award.

The winner will be named this Saturday. Here's the full list of names provided by the Louisiana Department of Education:

Trending News

Trey Porchay, Jackson Parish
Morgan Toups, Lafayette Parish
Braxton Michel, Zachary Community School District
Olivia Landry, Iberville Parish
Ashlie Duplessis, Ascension Parish
Tiffany Pfeifer, Calcasieu Parish
Austin Devine, Bossier Parish
William Foley III, Rapides Parish
Sami Valentine, Ouachita Parish

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days