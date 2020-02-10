Iberia Parish: Two arrested in connection with drug activity on Soileau Road

IBERIA PARISH - Detectives with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office who'd been conducting an ongoing investigation into drug activity at a home on Soileau Road say they've now arrested two individuals as well as a large amount of illegal narcotics.

On Monday, authorities reported the arrests of Marlon and Josephine Charles and the discovery/seizure of 3.76 pounds of meth as well as a 9mm semi-automatic handgun at the aforementioned home.

The street value of the meth is believed to be more than $34,000.

Both were booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on multiple narcotics charges including possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile.

Authorities say this case remains open and under active investigation, they also expect to make additional arrests.