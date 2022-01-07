36°
Iberia authorities searching for missing 55-year-old man
IBERIA PARISH - An Iberia Parish resident who was last seen Wednesday of this week has been declared missing and authorities have asked the public to assist in their search for him.
According to KATC, 55-year-old Karlyon Michael was last seen around 5:30 pm in the Daspit Road area, near Loreauville.
The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office says Michael was wearing an orange and black coat, blue jeans and blue shoes.
Deputies add that this is not the first time Michael has gone missing and that he's known to frequent the Hopkins and Washington Street areas in the city of New Iberia.
Anyone with information regarding his location is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711.
