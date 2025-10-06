'I woke up to a nightmare:' Mother asking for answers in son's killing at apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - 17-year-old Micah Booker was killed in a deadly shooting over the weekend at an apartment complex near Southern University.

Booker's mother, Fonda Booker, says he was invited to a gathering at the Cadence apartment complex by a friend the night he was killed.

"It's a nightmare, I woke up to a nightmare," Booker said.

Booker says her son Micah was supposed to go to work Saturday night, but chose to hang out with a friend instead. She says they dropped him off at a friend's house, and at some point, they all went by another friend who lived at the Cadence apartment complex.

"I don't know how he got there, but he and his friends were there, all I know then is some kind of shooting broke out and my son got hit," Booker said.

Booker says she got the call around 10:30 that night that her son, Micah, was shot.

"I got my phone and I saw his location and I took off there, and I actually made it there while they were trying to bring him back, trying to bring him, and he didn't make it," Booker said.

She says that was the last time she saw her son.

"It was horrible to see. he was lifeless and no one was there to tell us anything, and he was there by himself," Booker said.

Micah was a junior at Helix Mentorship and Maritime Academy, who enjoyed playing basketball, running track and making music.

The Helix Community School system shared a sorrowful message about student Micah Booker.

"We are heartbroken over the loss of our beloved student Micah Booker, who was a junior at Helix Mentorship & Maritime Academy. We have counselors and support staff available to provide comfort and assistance to our students, faculty, and families during this difficult time. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers," the school system said.

"He was getting prepared, taking the act, you know, doing all the steps to go on and be something great," Booker said.

Now, his family is left planning funeral arrangements.

"Gun violence, it's massive, never thought it'd be my son. I pray for all the ones I see on TV, but I never thought it'd be my son, and it has hit home.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs.

"God's going to take care of it. I know he's going to give us justice, and he's going to find who did it," Booker said.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating Booker's killing. As of Monday, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to reach out to the Baton Rouge Police Department.