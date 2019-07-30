'I've seen a $20k decrease;' Business owner frustrated with lack of progress on Government Street

BATON ROUGE - The Government Street Road Diet is forcing some businesses to consider whether it's time to pack up and move. One owner says he's getting tired of the constant headache.

"My worse fear is having to close my business," said Von Raybon, owner of Pit-N-Peel. "We're barely down to any customers. I've only had 12 for the week since Friday."

Raybon says business is running slow since construction on Government Street took over. The restaurant offers a variety of BBQ and soul food to make up for sales after crawfish season. But with the ongoing construction, sales are plummeting.

"I have seen a $20,000 decrease," Raybon said.

To save his business, Raybon says there may be only one option: moving.

The slim-down project is six months behind schedule. DOTD says the project has been met with weather delays and unforeseen subgrade conditions, particularly between 12th Street and St. Rose. This $11.7 million road diet will reduce the amount of travel lanes from four lanes to three. Once the project is complete, there will be one travel lane in each direction with two-way-left-turn availability in the center.

The project's completion is now slated to the summer of 2020.