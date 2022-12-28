'I'm still shaking': Murder victim's family spent Christmas in terror as convicted killer walked free

DONALDSONVILLE - Adoriji Wilson's mother, Joan Wilson Nicholas, has been in a state of shock ever since her son's killer was mistakenly set free.

"The system is broke. Has to be," she said.

Even after U.S. Marshals found and re-arrested him Wednesday morning, she still hasn't been able to find normalcy.

"I tell you, I'm still shaking right now. Even though they have him, I'm still shaking because I still don't understand how that happened."

Michael Leblanc was taken into custody at the Hilton Garden Inn in New Orleans after being on the run since Nov. 30. A warrant was issued for his arrest then when he failed to check in with his parole officer, but officials say he was never supposed to be out in the first place.

Leblanc was found guilty of second-degree murder in Wilson's case. a conviction with a mandatory life sentence. However, he was never sentenced and instead was serving time for an unrelated crime, for which he was granted good time parole and subsequently released.

Wilson's mother and several officials — including the Ascension district attorney — can't wrap their heads around how it happened.

"But I'll be trying to find out. I won't stop. Whoever was involved with him being released, I want charges pressed against them and everything."

Over the holidays, while he was still out, Wilson Nicholas says she and her family members were scared to leave their homes.

"It's Christmas time. I haven't bought a gift for none of my grandchildren, nieces and nephews because I had no Christmas."

They hope they can have some sense of peace now.

"I'm so glad and relieved that they have captured him. Cause it's so stressful for myself and my family and my grandchildren and my nieces and nephew."

She thanked the U.S. Marshal Service and the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office for their work in finding Leblanc.