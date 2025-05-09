'I'm glad nobody else got hurt:' Man hospitalized, burned after boat explosion at Tickfaw 200

LIVINGSTON - A boat exploded at the Tickfaw 200, leaving a man hospitalized with severe burns. Devear "Dee" Tureaud was helping three people fix their recently restored motor Saturday night during the Tickfaw 200 when the motor exploded.

"Went to crank it the second time, it just blew, no warning, no nothing, just boom," Tureaud said.

Dylan Fabre, Gaige Wilcoxon, and Seth Camallo were the three on the boat during the time of the explosion.

"It wasn't your normal backfire, somehow fuel or something got very excessive in the process of it, and whenever it backfired, it turned into a bomb," Fabre said.

Those three may have avoided serious injuries, but Tureaud was left with first, second, and third-degree burns on different parts of his body.

"I got my arms done [with skin grafts] and they are waiting on my face to finish doing what it is going to do, and tomorrow, I think they going to finish on that," he said.

Dee, who works on motors, has never seen an engine explosion like this. His family has since put together a GoFundMe to aid the family while Dee will not be able to work; his wife, Eleshia is grateful for the help they received.

"It is very difficult and hard, but we are glad there are a lot of good people that are out there to help us," Eleshia said.

"I'm glad nobody else got hurt, this something nobody wants to go through or witness, you know," Tureaud said.

Here is the link to their GoFundMe.