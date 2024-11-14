I-12 west scheduled for right lane closures from I-10/I-12 Merge to College Drive on Friday

BATON ROUGE — Alternating right lane closures will happen on Interstate 12 west from the I-10/I-12 Merge to College Drive on Friday, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said.

The closures will happen from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. as workers install temporary stripping onto the road as part of the College Drive Flyover project.

The right lane will be closed from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., and both right lanes will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.