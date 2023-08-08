96°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

I-12 flyover ramp at I-10 to close for roadwork Sunday night

24 minutes 4 seconds ago Tuesday, August 08 2023 Aug 8, 2023 August 08, 2023 12:05 PM August 08, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Image via DOTD

BATON ROUGE - Drivers looking to take the flyover ramp on I-12 West to I-10 Sunday night will need to take a detour. 

DOTD announced Tuesday that the off-ramp will be closed starting at 10 p.m. Aug. 14 for "guardrail repair and sign maintenance." The ramp will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, according to state highway officials. 

Trending News

Drivers are advised to detour to I-10 East at Drusilla Lane during the closure. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days