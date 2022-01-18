48°
I-12 east reopened Monday after semi-truck fire near Juban caused hours of closures, delays
LIVINGSTON PARISH - A semi-truck caught on fire Sunday afternoon while traveling eastbound on I-12 around the Juban Road exit.
The two right lanes of travel were blocked for crews to put out the fire and shortly before 6 p.m., the entire roadway was closed for vehicle recovery efforts.
The roadway reopened early Monday morning.
Officials say no injuries were reported and have not yet released details on the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
