I-110 northbound now open at Convention Street after major vehicle fire

BATON ROUGE - All lanes of I-110 northbound at Convention Street re-opened after an Amazon truck caught on fire Thursday morning.

According to investigators, a mechanical failure in the engine of the truck led to the fire. After an in-depth inspection, crews determined the road to be safe to travel.

Emergency officials said there were no injuries, but fuel and debris from the truck began to fall over the side of the bridge, causing a large blaze to roar beneath I-110 for several minutes.

The Mayor's Office issued the following statement:

Kindly avoid the I-110 area in downtown while our first responders work diligently to clear the scene safely and efficiently. We will maintain close communication with our state partners concerning the road's reopening.