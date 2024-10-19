81°
I-10 Westbound back open after AirMed helicopter landing

3 hours 21 minutes 56 seconds ago Saturday, October 19 2024 Oct 19, 2024 October 19, 2024 10:39 AM October 19, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Lucia Restrepo Bralley

LOBDELL — I-10 Westbound has reopened after officials assisted with an AirMed helicopter landing.

Officials responded to the medical emergency west of Lobdell Highway. There is still some congestion. 

