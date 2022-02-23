I-10 moving down to one lane, first-responders making plans for increased traffic

BATON ROUGE- The drive from the West side of Baton Rouge is brutal, and it's about to get worse.

When I-10 was built in the 60s, it was designed for about 80 thousand cars a day. Now, however, 152 thousand cars travel the interstate. There is a plan to widen it, but to do so one stretch near the bridge has to go down to a single lane.

"When I saw it I had to take a breath," said Ken Albarez, head of the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Traffic Division. "It looks like it's going to be the worst-case scenario."

Even though the work won't start for another two years, the Sheriff's office is already looking at ways to handle the traffic troubles.

"Motorcycles do have a better advantage of getting in between tight places, getting up there, and rendering whatever aid we can possibly do," Albarez said. "Plus, try to get the accidents moving."

Albarez knows the plans can change between now and 2024, but he is certain of one thing.

"When we get closer to that 2024 time frame, I can assure you that the six members of West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Department Tracks Division will definitely be ready," Albarez said.

He suggests everyone buckle up for what will be a bumpy ride.