Highland Road construction creating challenges for LSU students

BATON ROUGE — For LSU sophomore Ralynn Bartie, getting to class on time now requires extra planning.

Bartie walks along Highland Road every day to get to campus, but ongoing construction along the busy corridor has disrupted her routine. Crews are resurfacing the roadway as part of a larger infrastructure project connecting downtown Baton Rouge to LSU, bringing lane closures, detours and traffic slowdowns.

“It can be a bit frustrating, you know, having to find alternate paths to be able to get to school and stuff,” Bartie said.

Bartie says delays can have real consequences for students who rely on walking or public transportation. Many of her classes take attendance, which she says can impact financial aid.

“I have classes and they all take attendance like that counts towards my FAFSA and stuff,” she said.

Other students say the construction has been inconvenient, but some believe the long-term benefits will outweigh the short-term frustration.

“I think it can definitely be a little bit of an inconvenience,” LSU student Grant White said. “I think it was definitely needed. That road was pretty bumpy and messed up.”

Highland Road is one of the main routes connecting downtown Baton Rouge to LSU and sees heavy traffic daily. City officials say the road was prioritized because of its condition and traffic volume. The project is expected to last several months, weather permitting.

Until construction is complete, drivers and pedestrians are encouraged to plan ahead, allow extra travel time and watch for changing traffic patterns in the area.