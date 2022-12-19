44°
I-10 in Sorrento reduced to one lane due to vehicle fire

Monday, December 19 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

SORRENTO - I-10 west between LA-22 and Airline Highway was reduced to one lane due to a vehicle fire early Monday morning. 

Video showed a car fully engulfed in flames on the Interstate around 6:30 a.m. Monday. The fire was put out and the wreckage was cleared around 8 a.m..

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for information on any injuries. 

