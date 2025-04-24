75°
Latest Weather Blog
I-10 eastbound reopens near Lobdell after trailer catches fire on road's shoulder
LOBDELL — Interstate 10 eastbound has reopened near Lobdell after a trailer caught fire along the road's shoulder Thursday afternoon.
The fire broke out around mile marker 147 near the La. 415 exit around 2 p.m. The left lane re-opened around 2:40 p.m. and the road was reopened by 4:30 p.m.
Trending News
The West Baton Rouge Parish Fire Department responded to the fire.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU baseball puts disappointing mid-week loss behind them
-
Water levels rising across the capital region, roads begin flooding after Thursday...
-
Drug Take Back Day happening nationwide this weekend - BRPD will collect...
-
2une In Previews: 10th annual Bob Jackson Crawfish Boil-Off
-
New Orleans Saints quiet on draft plans, quarterback health