I-10 eastbound entrance ramp at La. 73 reopens after oil spill
GEISMAR — The I-10 eastbound entrance ramp from La. 73 was closed Monday due to oil on the road.
Ascension Parish deputies closed the ramp around 10:30 a.m. Firefighters also responded.
By 11 a.m., the ramp reopened.
