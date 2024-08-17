I-10 Eastbound closed between Baton Rouge and New Orleans

GARYVILLE - Interstate 10 Eastbound between Baton Rouge and New Orleans is closed after an 18-wheeler overturned and is now blocking all lanes.

The crash is less than a mile east of the LA-641 exit.

Law enforcement is routing traffic off of I-10 south onto LA-641 and then on Airline Highway in Gramercy.

It's unclear if any other vehicles were involved in the crash or if there are any injuries.