90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

I-10 Eastbound closed between Baton Rouge and New Orleans

2 hours 16 minutes 37 seconds ago Saturday, August 17 2024 Aug 17, 2024 August 17, 2024 7:50 AM August 17, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GARYVILLE - Interstate 10 Eastbound between Baton Rouge and New Orleans is closed after an 18-wheeler overturned and is now blocking all lanes. 

Trending News

The crash is less than a mile east of the LA-641 exit. 
Law enforcement is routing traffic off of I-10 south onto LA-641 and then on Airline Highway in Gramercy. 
It's unclear if any other vehicles were involved in the crash or if there are any injuries. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days