I-10 East reopened between Baton Rouge and New Orleans after overturned 18-wheeler

By: WBRZ Staff

GARYVILLE - Interstate 10 East between Baton Rouge and New Orleans reopened Saturday morning after an overturned 18-wheelers caused and early-morning shutdown

The crash, less than a mile east of the La. Hwy 641 exit, happened around 6:15 a.m. and kept the road closed for about three hours.
Law enforcement routed traffic off the interstate and onto Airline Highway in Gramercy during the shutdown. 
It's unclear whether other vehicles were involved or whether anyone was injured. 

