I-10 East back open at mile marker 132 near Ramah exit after to vehicle fire

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - I-10 East has re-opened at mile marker 132, before LA 3000 near the Ramah exit, after a vehicle fire. 

The fire happened around 6 p.m.

