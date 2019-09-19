I-10 closed, flooding reported in Texas due to Imelda

BEAUMONT, Texas - Interstate 10 is closed west of Beaumont due to "torrential flooding rainfall."

According to 12 News Now the feeder roads and side streets are also flooded. The Texas Department of Transportation says both directions of I-10 are closed near 365 and Fannett.

TEXAS DOTD: Interstate 10 is closed west of Beaumont due to "torrential flooding rainfall." — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) September 19, 2019

Police in Beaumont are advising people not to drive on the roadways in the area.

Tropical Depression Imelda is continuing to drench Texas. The weather service has declared a "flash flood emergency" for several cities.

Dangerous flooding over parts of southeastern Texas. Turn Around Don't Drown! https://t.co/KiHHnhMM4r https://t.co/REA0Jm33hR — National Weather Service (@NWS) September 19, 2019

Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne told ABC News early Thursday morning that the flooding situation in Winnie is “horrible.” Hawthorne said the roads were impassible and the local hospital was being evacuated.

Officials say dump trucks and air boats were being used to rescue people from the rising water.