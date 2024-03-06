60°
HVAC malfunction sparks fire at building off Airline Hwy
BATON ROUGE - A fire off Airline Highway was caused by an HVAC malfunction Wednesday morning.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the 8000 block of Airway Drive for a commercial building fire. Crews found and contained the fire that was believed to be started inside a hair salon.
The fire was determined to have been caused by a malfunction in the HVAC unit.
No injuries were reported.
