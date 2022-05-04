Husband pleads guilty in wife's killing months after popular crime podcast shed light on the case

Family and friends of Mary Pourciau embrace outside the West Baton Rouge courthouse Wednesday

ERWINVILLE - A man arrested in his wife's murder, shortly after the case was featured in a high-profile true crime podcast, pleaded guilty Wednesday.

Gerald "Peanut" Pourciau Jr., who was initially booked for second-degree murder, took a plea deal and was convicted Wednesday on charges of manslaughter and obstruction of justice in the death of his wife, 57-year-old Mary Pourciau.

Mary was found dead at the couple's home in March 2021, though her husband wasn't arrested until January 2022, amid outrage from the victim's family and about a month after Pourciau's case was highlighted in the "Real Life Real Crime" podcast.

Pourciau was sentenced to 26 years for manslaughter and 20 years each for two counts of obstruction. Those sentences will run concurrently.

His current wife, Christina Pourciau, is also facing charges for allegedly trying to interfere in the investigation.