Hurricane Milton forms in Gulf of Mexico

Milton has now become the 9th hurricane of the 2024 hurricane season. Though close to home, this system does not pose a threat to the Capital Area as an approaching cold front will block its path to the bayou.

This system will move eastward over the next several days, and as it does so, rapid intensification is likely. It will then push into the peninsula of Florida where heavy rain, strong wind and coastal flooding are expected. The latest forecast calls for a major hurricane landfall.

At this point, Louisiana impacts look very low. A cold front will pass through late Monday, which will deflect the system to the south and east. However, large swells from the system in addition to elevated winds behind the front could lead to rough seas for offshore areas and even some coastal flooding in the usual locations. Keep checking back with the Storm Station for additional forecasts and alerts.

