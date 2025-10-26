Hurricane Melissa strengthening rapidly, becomes a major hurricane

Hurricane Melissa continues to rapidly intensify and has officially reached major hurricane status in the Caribbean Sea. NOAA and Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter Aircraft confirm the storm’s impressive strengthening. In just 12 hours, Melissa grew from a tropical storm to a Category 3 hurricane on Saturday.

Further intensification is expected as the system drifts south of Jamaica. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center now explicitly calls for Melissa to reach Category 5 strength by Monday. As it strengthens, the storm is projected to turn northeast toward Jamaica, where landfall appears increasingly likely.

From the National Hurricane Center:

1. Jamaica: Seek shelter now. A multi-day period of damaging winds and heavy rainfall have begun and will cause catastrophic and life-threatening flash flooding and numerous landslides. Extensive infrastructural damage, long-duration power and communication outages, and isolation of communities are expected. Life-threatening storm surge is likely along portions of the southern coast early next week.



2. Haiti: Catastrophic and life-threatening flash flooding and landslides are expected across southwestern Haiti into early next week, likely causing extensive infrastructural damage and isolation of communities. Strong winds could last for a day or more over the Tiburon peninsula.



3. Dominican Republic: Heavy rainfall through the middle of next week could produce catastrophic flash flooding and numerous landslides in southern portions of the country.



4. Eastern Cuba, Southeast Bahamas, and the Turks and Caicos: Monitor Melissa closely. There is an increasing risk of a

significant storm surge, damaging winds, and heavy rainfall by the middle of next week. In eastern Cuba, the risk of life-threatening flash flooding and landslides is increasing. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for portions of eastern Cuba.

Melissa will not impact the U.S. Gulf Coast.

