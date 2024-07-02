Hurricane Beryl reaches Category 5 strength, continues to rewrite history

Hurricane Beryl became a Category 5 hurricane on Monday evening with maximum sustained winds at 160 mph. This is the earliest Category 5 storm in the Atlantic since 1851, which replaces the old record of Hurricane Emily from 2005 which became a Category 5 hurricane on July 17th.

This comes after Beryl became the earliest Category 4 storm in the Atlantic Basin on Sunday, beating Hurricane Dennis from 2005 which reached Category 4 strength on July 8th.

Beryl continues to move west into the Caribbean Sea. Fortunately, the storm is forecast to weaken through the week.

This is a developing story. You can find the latest tropical updates in the most recent Storm Station Weather Blog found HERE.

