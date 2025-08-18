Hunters for the Hungry's 'Clean Out Your Freezer Day' is coming up. Here's what to know.

BATON ROUGE — Hunters for the Hungry's annual "Clean Out Your Freezer Day" is right around the corner. Here's everything there is to know about when and where to donate frozen meat and fish.

"Clean Out Your Freezer Day" is on Sunday, Aug. 24. It's a way for hunters and anglers from the Sportsman's Paradise to give back to the less fortunate, according to Hunters for the Hungry.

Every year, the organization sets up locations around the state for anyone to drop off "ALL properly packaged and labeled frozen goods," meaning all donated goods must be frozen, labeled and dated. The organization said that vacuum-sealed or professionally processed goods are best.

Donors can place their items in the on-site volunteer ice chests and do not need to leave their personal ice chests.

Donors in the capital region can drop off donations at the following locations from 1-4 p.m.:

- Bowie Outfitters, 8630 Perkins Rd., Baton Rouge

- CCA Louisiana, 12241 Industriplex Blvd., Baton Rouge

- Baton Rouge Fire Department, 835 Sharp Rd., Baton Rouge

- Baton Rouge Fire Department, 5758 Claycut Rd., Baton Rouge

- Central Fire Department, 11646 Sullivan Rd., Central

- St. George Fire Department, 7027 Antioch Rd., Baton Rouge

- St. George Fire Department, 9214 Jefferson Hwy., Baton Rouge

- St. George Fire Department, 16415 George O'Neal Lane, Baton Rouge

- Zachary Fire Department, 4525 Main Street, Zachary

- Cabela's, 2200 W Cabela's Pkwy., Gonzales

- Bass Pro Shops, 175 Bass Pro Blvd., Denham Springs

- Audubon Market, 5452 Live Oak, Centre Dr., St. Francisville

Hunters for the Hungry is an organization that encourages Louisiana sportsmen to share their harvests with those less fortunate. It was founded in 1994 by a group of hunters from the Baton Rouge area. They have since expanded to partner with the five major food banks around Louisiana.