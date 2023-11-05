Hunters demand bayous be cleaned, as water hyacinths litter waterways in Atchafalaya Basin

ASSUMPTION - Water hyacinths cover some bayous and waterways in the Atchafalaya Basin, making it virtually impossible for hunters to get to their fishing spots.

Kip Justilian has traveled in the bayous of the Atchafalaya since he was a teenager. He says the water hyacinth problem has only gotten worse and makes his job as a hunter, harder.

"This is the worst I have ever seen the Atchafalaya Basin since I have been running around as a teenager," Justilian told WBRZ.

It's a major problem that Justilian has tried to bring attention to. He says he reached out to Wildlife and Fisheries about the hyacinths that are littering some of the waterways.

"I have contacted them, I sent them emails and never heard back," Justilian said.

Justilian even told us these bayous haven't been cleaned in years.

WBRZ contacted Wildlife and Fisheries to see if they were aware of the situation. The person on the phone told us these hyacinths are an issue all over the state, but they don't always have the man power to fix the problem immediately.

We were told the agency would reach out to Justilian to try and solve the problem.

WBRZ plans to follow up to see if changes are made.