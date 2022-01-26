55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hunter rescued after getting lost in wooded area overnight

1 hour 34 minutes 49 seconds ago Wednesday, January 26 2022 Jan 26, 2022 January 26, 2022 12:20 PM January 26, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nick Perlin

ALBANY - First responders in Livingston Parish searched a wooded area for a hunter who got lost overnight.

The Livingston Parish Fire Protection District said it took under an hour to find the missing person, who got lost near Strawberry Lane. However, the department said trees downed by Hurricane Ida changed the layout of the area and made the search more "challenging."

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Albany Police and Acadian Ambulance assisted the search.

The hunter was unharmed, officials said.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days