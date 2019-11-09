Hundreds welcomed the Tigers at BR Airport after their big win

BATON ROUGE- Hundreds of fans gathered at the Baton Rouge Airport to welcome the Tigers back into the state after their incredible win over Alabama.

LSU faced the Tide in Tuscaloosa Saturday winning by 5 points with a final score of 46-41. The celebration started on the field and continued on their flight all the way back to the boot.

Plane ride to BR is too lit?? pic.twitter.com/ptKsc45sws — Blake Ferguson (@bferguson50) November 10, 2019

What the boys didn't know was a pool of fans was awaiting their arrival. The Heisman candidate Joe Burrow along with his teammates couldn't help but greet their supporters.

The Tigers are Home! pic.twitter.com/obkumiD2Ua — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 10, 2019

Of the crowd was Governor John Bel Edwards along with the first lady, they welcomed Coach O and the team with open arms the moment they stepped off the flight.