Hundreds get first dose of COVID vaccine during weekend event at Quarters

Monday, November 22 2021
Source: Louisiana Department of Health
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Over 470 children and adults received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine during a family-friendly community vaccination event at Quarters in Baton Rouge on Sunday. These individuals also received a Shot for $100 Visa debit card.

State and local leaders deemed the event a success in making COVID-19 vaccines more accessible to families.

According to statistics from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) more than 48 percent of Louisianans are fully vaccinated against COVID and nearly 53 percent, which is about 2.5 million people, have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 

In addition to this, more than 118,000 children in Louisiana have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Families seeking vaccine information can contact their local vaccine provider to confirm the availability of pediatric and adult COVID-19 vaccines. In addition, families have until November 30 to participate in the Shot for $100 rewards program.

