Hundreds gather at Brusly High School to pay respect to teens killed after a police officer crashed into their car

BRUSLY- The Brusly community is heartbroken.

Monday night, a candle light vigil was held at the high school where cheerleaders Carolina Gill and Maggie Dunn attended.

The emotions were high, many crying as they remembered the teens.

The two girls were tragically killed in a car wreck after an Addis Police officer crashed into their car while chasing a suspect in a vehicle theft.

"It's been tough on everyone," Brusly principal Walt Lemoine told WBRZ.

Janae Montgomery was the girls assistant cheer coach. She says the tragedy has taken a toll on many in the community.

"Not only us, but the girls are having a really tough time dealing with this. Losing not only one, but two girls is our worst nightmare," Montgomery told WBRZ.

Taylor Dupont cheered alongside Gill and Dunn. She described them as energetic people who were always happy.

"Thier smiles could just light up a room in any second, and their laughs were so contagious. Maggie absolutely loved orange tic tacs. No matter where we were, she was always pouring them down her throat," Dupont said.

Jennifer Perkins, the cheerleading head coach at Brusly, had her own story about Caroline.

"Caroline had the loudest voice. Any time she called a cheer you could hear it on the other side of the field," Perkins said.

Brusly is preparing for classes to resume Tuesday. Lemoine and Natalie Kershaw, the Brusly student body president, say tomorrow is going to be difficult.

"We will go through our normal school schedules and hopefully we have, not a normal day, but as good a day as we can," Lemoine said.

"School is going to be rough, but I am so grateful that we can be together," Kershaw said.

The third victim injured in the crash is the brother of Maggie Dunn, Liam. He is fighting for his life. The Dunn family is asking for those who can donate blood to do so at OLOL in Liam's name.