Human remains found in St. Helena Parish on Monday

Monday, August 21 2023
By: Logan Cullop

PINE GROVE - Human remains were found on Monday morning along a rural road in St. Helena Parish. 

According to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office, the remains were found around 8:35 a.m. along Tungoil Road in Pine Grove. 

The LSU FACES lab has been called to assist in identifying the remains. 

