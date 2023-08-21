84°
Human remains found in St. Helena Parish on Monday
PINE GROVE - Human remains were found on Monday morning along a rural road in St. Helena Parish.
According to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office, the remains were found around 8:35 a.m. along Tungoil Road in Pine Grove.
The LSU FACES lab has been called to assist in identifying the remains.
