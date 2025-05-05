74°
Human Jukebox featured in Emmy nominated documentary

BATON ROUGE - In two weeks, a group of Southern University students will know if their film, "The Hidden Sport," will win the 2025 Coca-Cola HBCU Sports Production Grant at the Sports Emmy ceremony. 

The documentary "explores the powerful legacy of the Southern University Human Jukebox," producer Sydney Cuillier said. 

Cuillier and her classmates held two screenings in Baton Rouge, the second selling out in less than an hour. 

The winner will be announced May 20. To see other projects nominated in the category, click here. 

