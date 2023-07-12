Human bones found in East Feliciana Parish matched to man who may have gone missing in 2022

CLINTON - After more than a week of investigation, authorities have linked human remains that were found in East Feliciana Parish to a Baton Rouge man who may have been missing since 2022.

The bones were found along River Road in East Feliciana Parish on June 30. On Monday, Sheriff Jeff Travis said deputies worked with the LSU FACES Lab to determine the bones belong to 27-year-old Devante Dangelo Petties from Baton Rouge.

Sheriff Travis said Petties was reported missing in April 2023, but the person told deputies they had not seen Petties since the summer of 2022.

The cause and manner of death have not been determined.