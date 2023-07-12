78°
Latest Weather Blog
Human bones found in East Feliciana Parish matched to man who may have gone missing in 2022
CLINTON - After more than a week of investigation, authorities have linked human remains that were found in East Feliciana Parish to a Baton Rouge man who may have been missing since 2022.
The bones were found along River Road in East Feliciana Parish on June 30. On Monday, Sheriff Jeff Travis said deputies worked with the LSU FACES Lab to determine the bones belong to 27-year-old Devante Dangelo Petties from Baton Rouge.
Sheriff Travis said Petties was reported missing in April 2023, but the person told deputies they had not seen Petties since the summer of 2022.
The cause and manner of death have not been determined.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ankle monitor companies now have 3 minutes to report tampering under new...
-
Judge drops charges against 2 officers implicated in Ronald Greene's deadly arrest
-
Crosswalk improvements bring long-awaited change to downtown
-
Amid string of overlooked sex abuse in Livingston Parish, renowned civil rights...
-
'Your tax dollars at work': Overgrown Government St. medians finally trimmed after...