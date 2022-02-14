Huge haul for Louisiana sportsbook's first Super Bowl

BATON ROUGE - A super weekend for sportsbook operators in Louisiana, raking in large amounts of money during the first Super Bowl since sports gambling became legal in the state.

"Talking to all of the platform providers out there, they were taking in very large volumes of bets over the weekend." Ronnie Johns, the Chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board, said.

Johns also says he would not be surprised if betting during the Super Bowl surpasses the $67 million wagered during the first two months of legalized sports betting in Louisiana, especially now that mobile gambling was introduced in January.

"That was done strictly on the property. There was no mobile betting during those months. So you're going to see a much higher number, much higher activity now that mobile has come on board," Johns said.

Johns said the fact that former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was in the game drove more people, including first-time bettors, to put money on the big game.

The numbers for the money wagered during the Super Bowl will be released next month when the gaming board in March.