How to watch WBRZ coverage of memorial service, funeral for Gov. Edwin Edwards this weekend

By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's only four-term governor will be memorialized in events throughout the weekend at both the New State Capitol and Old State Capitol.

Gov. Edwin Edwards died earlier this week.  Edwards was nearing his 94th birthday when he died Monday.

Edwards will lie in state at the Louisiana State Capitol Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.  Watch WBRZ News 2 newscasts Saturday at 9 a.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. (news will be delayed due to basketball) to see special memorial coverage.

The visitation Saturday at the State Capitol is open to the public. 

At noon Sunday, the body of Gov. Edwards will be carried on a horse-drawn funeral cortege from the State Capitol, down 4th Street to North Boulevard to the Old State Capitol where a private, in-person funeral service will be held.  Hundreds of Edwards' family, friends and politicos are expected.

For the thousands who would like to memorialize the illustrious governor, the service will be televised.

Live television coverage is expected to begin shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday.  Stream coverage on WBRZ Plus here

