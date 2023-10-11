Latest Weather Blog
How to buy or make solar viewers to see upcoming eclipse
A partial solar eclipse will be visible from Louisiana this Saturday, and whether you're eager to see it or you'll simply be outside tailgating anyway, it's important to protect your eyes when you check out the rare phenomenon.
The Livingston Parish Library, partnered with Solar Eclipse Activities for Libraries, will be providing solar viewing glasses while supplies last.
If you can't make it out to Livingston before Saturday, glasses can also be purchased at the Louisiana Art and Science Museum during its sidewalk viewing event from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m..
The Highland Road Observatory will sell viewing glasses for $2 while supplies last.
More of a creative type? You can also make your own solar eclipse viewer! NASA has a video here on how to DIY.
