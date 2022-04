How a weekend crime lab shift helped crack broad daylight killings

BATON ROUGE – New information released to the WBRZ Investigative Unit Friday shows the speed and focus of Baton Rouge Police detectives working to make an arrest after the high-profile, afternoon drive-by shooting outside of the Mall of Louisiana at the end of February.

Two teenagers were killed in a barrage of gunfire – a targeted killing police believe was part of dispute between gangs.

Demetriyon Grim was arrested and booked into jail on murder charges Thursday. There will likely be other arrests. Police said the investigation was still active and would not elaborate in a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Friday, WBRZ obtained an initial report on Grim’s arrest. The document spells out some of the investigation and how Grim was tied to the shooting.

Some of the document is hidden from view – blacked out paragraphs hide clues that police used to track Grim and will likely be using to connect future suspects and arrests.

The drive-by shooting was on Friday, February 25. Police had identified a DNA profile of one suspect, Grim, by the next day – Saturday, February 26. Detectives had a search warrant for Grim’s DNA by Monday. But, Grim wasn’t swabbed for DNA until a month later, when he was arrested on other charges on March 29. DNA confirmed a match on April 8.

Grim had murder charges added Thursday, April 14, to others he’s facing for un-related crimes.

Detectives wrote in arrest documents, Grim and others tailed the victims, 18-year-old aspiring rapper Donte Dorsey a.k.a TrueBleeda and Clifton Lindsey, 19, from a vehicle later ditched. Lindsey and Dorsey were shot and killed while driving in a car at the corner of Bluebonnet and Picardy Ave. After abandoning the first car, police said the shooter or shooters then used a second car to flee the area.

Inside the abandoned car, police found significant DNA later tied to Grim.

Grim had been arrested the year before the shooting. WBRZ profiled his past in a story first published Thursday evening on WBRZ.com here.