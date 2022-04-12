71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Two more arrested in Baton Rouge gang crackdown

5 hours 19 minutes 17 seconds ago Tuesday, April 12 2022 Apr 12, 2022 April 12, 2022 1:05 PM April 12, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested two more suspected members of the "Banks Town Mafia," a gang connected to multiple shootings, homicides and drug trafficking. 

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said deputies apprehended Tijuan Thompson, 34, and Eric Walker, 32, on Monday.

Last week, the sheriff's office said it arrested eight other members of the gang after a months-long investigation. 

Narcotics agents with the sheriff's office obtained arrest warrants for Thompson and Walker after finding drugs and a weapon at an address on 75th Avenue last week. The following items were seized during the search.

-3 pounds of marijuana

-6.2 pints of promethazine

-24.5 grams of crack cocaine

-2 dosage units of Aderrall

-3 digital scales

-1 handgun

-Gun parts

-Ammo

Both Thompson and Walker were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on several counts including charges for "criminal street gang activity."

