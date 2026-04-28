House unanimously raises family compensation for police, firefighters killed in line of duty

BATON ROUGE – A bipartisan bill increasing the financial compensation to more than $400,000 for family members of law enforcement officers and firefighters who lose their lives in the line of duty advanced unanimously on the House floor Monday.

Rep. Jeffery “Jeff” Wiley, R-Maurepas, a retired Ascension Parish sheriff, led the floor discussion on the bill, which had 59 co-authors, including members of the Black caucus and notable Republican legislators.

More than 10 years ago, the state passed legislation giving spouses and dependents who suffered the loss of a loved one a one-time lump sum of $250,000. If an officer or firefighter does not have a spouse or dependents, the money is earmarked for his or her estate.

The current bill would increase the compensation amount to $404,000 to update the previous statute and account for inflation.

Wiley explained the bill’s motivation as helping support families following a loss.

"The last thing they need is to deal with paying bills and maintaining their quality of life; if they lose their loved ones such as this,” Wiley said.

Rep. Kyle M. Green Jr., D-Marrero, suggested an automated cost-of-living adjustment to account for inflation. Wiley said he would be open to the discussion, but firm implementation would require outside jurisdiction.

Last year, five law enforcement officers in the state lost their lives while on duty, including Baton Rouge Police's Caleb Eisworth. Two on-duty firefighters serving in DeRidder and New Orleans also lost their lives.

“Every day and every night, men and women put on uniforms,” Wiley said. “They represent some of America’s finest.”