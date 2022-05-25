House struck by stray bullet after gunfire erupted on I-10

GONZALES - Police are trying to find those responsible for firing gunshots on I-10 late Tuesday night.

The Gonzales Police Department said officers found shell casings on the interstate between LA 44 and LA 30. The gunfire was reported around 10:30 p.m., though police said it appeared no one was struck.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said a house along the interstate was struck by gunfire. Family members at that home told WBRZ they were in their den when a bullet pierced their vaulted ceiling.

Homeowner Wayne Sheets says he was watching a baseball game when he suddenly heard a loud noise.

"I was watching TV and heard a loud crashing noise, thought it was my granddaughter in her room who had fallen against the wall, or dropped something against the wall," Sheets said.

After he checked on his granddaughter, he noticed a hole in the ceiling and wall, and debris all over his furniture.

"My son was under the carport. He was coming in and said someone was shooting on the interstate," Sheets said, "He said he could hear the bullets coming through the trees."

"It wasn't miles away, probably as the crow flies less than a mile from where the home is located from the interstate, and bullets as you know travel very fast and very far," Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said.

"Our detectives and their detectives are trying to work this thing out but those are really hard to solve when you go to a scene and find five casings. Maybe, but those ones are definitely hard, we'll give it our best shot," Webre said.

"Strange thing to be sitting there watching a ball game, hear all that, then 15 feet above you, you see bullet holes," Sheets said.

Authorities have not released any other details about the shooting.