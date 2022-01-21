House fire that killed Slidell family started outside living room window

Photo: WWL-TV

SLIDELL - A fire that killed four family members, including two children, started just outside the home's living room window, officials said Friday.

Though investigators have determined where the fire started, it's still unclear what ignited the flames at the home in the Eden Isles neighborhood early Wednesday morning. The fire department said the blaze caused too much damage to determine an exact cause.

While officials did not determine an exact source for the fire, they say some possible ignition sources included outside decorative lights on the home's wooden deck, electrical lines running under the deck and a power strip found in the area.

“Unfortunately, with the amount of damage sustained to this portion of the home, investigators were not able to scientifically determine exactly which ignition source was responsible for this tragic fire,” Fire Chief Chris Kaufmann said in a statement.

The victims killed were identified as 33-year-old Phoenix Lousteau, her husband 40-year-old Stephen Lousteau, and their two daughters 5-year-old Payton Lousteau and 10-year-old MacKynzie Lousteau.

Fire officials said the home had only one smoke detector, and it was not working at the time of the fire.

"It's a tough day. I've been here 34 years and we have not lost a family like this in a residential home fire in my 34 years. It's horrible," Kaufmann told WWL-TV,

The exact cause of the fire will be listed as undetermined, according to the fire department.