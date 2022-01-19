Family of 4 killed in Slidell house fire

Photo: WWLTV

SLIDELL - Four people, including two small children, were killed after their home in St. Tammany Parish caught fire early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the blaze around 1:30 a.m. in the Eden Isles subdivision in Slidell. The St. Tammany Parish Fire Department said the fire was out by 6 a.m., though the cause is still under investigation.

Fire officials went on to say the victims were a family that included two children no older than 10. Firefighters were able to find all four and get them out the home, but three were pronounced dead upon arriving at a hospital.

The coroner's office said it appeared they did not die from burn injuries, suggesting they were possibly killed by smoke inhalation.

"The house was full of smoke. You couldn't see through it. It was just a tragic, tragic, fire today," St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 1 Fire Chief Chris Kaufmann told WWLTV.

The department said neighbors first reported the fire, and it's unclear how long it was burning before firefighters arrived. Investigators said the home had no working smoke detectors.

Those killed were identified as 33-year-old Phoenix Lousteau, her husband 40-year-old Stephen Lousteau and their daughters 5-year-old Payton Lousteau and 10-year-old Mackenzie Lousteau.

A fifth person who occasionally stayed at the home was not there at the time of the fire.

The joint investigation also involves the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, ATF, and the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office.