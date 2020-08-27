House fire extinguished amid Hurricane Laura's arrival

BATON ROUGE - Early Thursday morning as most residents in Baton Rouge were bracing for the impact of Hurricane Laura, first responders were dispatched to a house fire just north of Mohican Street.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Fire Department says a home within the 2800 block of Weller Avenue caught fire, and they were able to extinguish the blaze swiftly.

No residents were in the house at the time of the fire and officials say no injuries were reported.

Fire officials say the cause of the blaze is currently unknown and remains under investigation.