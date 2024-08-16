Hours being extended for Grosse Tete pedestrian ferry as bridge continues repairs

GROSSE TETE - The hours for the pedestrian ferry are being expanded as repairs on the Grosse Tete drawbridge continue.

Starting Aug. 19, the pedestrian ferry will offer extended hours seven days a week, including holidays.

Additionally, a captain has joined the pedestrian ferry team with a "100-ton" license. The new member has allowed the team to expand the ferry service.

The new hours will be Saturday-Wednesday 4 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday-Friday 4 a.m. to 11 p.m..